By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Prince Emmanuel Kanu, has warned those playing politics with the health of his brother to desist forthwith, as according to him, Kanu’s health is deteriorating daily.

In a statement, Emmanuel said each day the IPOB leader wakes up is a miracle, adding that his brother’s ailments are getting worse by the day.

“I spend each day with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, making sure he gets all the help he needs. I witness pain every day, and I, along with many others, share his suffering.

“I’ll say it again, those of you who are using Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health problems for political purposes, particularly those who are against his release for proper medical treatment, will have nowhere to hide.

“The pain is getting worse and worse. If you paid close attention on Wednesday, you would have seen that he was entering the court slowly in order to prevent falling.

“Each day he wakes up is a miracle. Pray for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB Leader),” Emmanuel stated.

The court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, had ordered the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to conduct tests on Kanu to determine his health condition so it could have an informed decision if his treatment should be moved to the National Hospital as requested by his lawyers.

However, the non-tendering of the NMA medical report stalled the trial on Wednesday, inducing the court to adjourn to October 16.