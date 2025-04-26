From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed into law four bills establishing new agencies in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa.

The new laws provide for the establishment of the Kano State Social Protection Agency (KASPA), Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA), and Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA).

According to the statement, the laws are expected to stimulate innovation, support small businesses, regulate signage and advertising, and enhance public protection and service delivery.

Yusuf described the signing of the bills into laws as a significant step toward realising his administration’s vision of a modern, inclusive, and economically vibrant Kano.

He emphasised that the new agencies would play a crucial role in job creation, investment attraction, and efficient implementation of government initiatives.