UFC star Kamaru Usman displayed a commanding performance on Saturday, besting Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The victory marked the end of Usman’s three-fight losing streak and was his first win since 2021 in a five-round welterweight main event.

The fight was scored 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 in favour of Usman, 38, and the Nigerian could barely contain his emotions after the encounter.

“It’s been a while. I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I’m still able to do this at the highest level. … I expected him to be really tough, which he was.

“He’s a very talented guy. I show love and respect to all of these guys because I know what it takes to work and get here,” Usman stated in a post-fight interview.

For Buckley, the defeat meant the end of a six-fight winning streak, including four knockout wins.

Speaking on the fight, he said, “I’m going to be honest, I’m just glad to be in this Octagon with someone who is known as one of the best.

“For us to go five rounds and put on an amazing fight, I’m just so happy. I’ve come a long way to see me here. This ain’t gonna be the end. We just getting started.”