Gov Alia inspects three Benue Companies to be commission by Tinubu soon

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has inspected three companies, the Bensono Concentrate Plant, Benva Juice Factory, and the Motorcycle Assembly Plant in Makurdi, ahead of their official commissioning soon.

The Governor, accompanied by his Deputy, Sam Ode and the Speaker of the 10th Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, expressed satisfaction with the level of completion and readiness of the facilities.

He dsscribed the projects as major milestones in the state’s industrialization drive and efforts to transform Benue from a predominantly agrarian economy into a hub for agro-processing and manufacturing.

Speaking during the inspection tour, Governor Alia commended the management of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), led by its Group Managing Director, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, for delivering the projects within record time.

He said “It is exciting to hear and see that the companies are ready for commissioning. This fourth year is our year of commissioning, and I am hopeful that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will graciously come and commission these projects for us. Very soon, we shall begin commissioning all the projects embarked upon by this administration.”

Governor Alia noted that the establishment of the Bensono Concentrate Plant and Benva Juice Factory would significantly reduce post-harvest losses, a challenge that has long affected fruit farmers across the state.

According to him, the factories will provide a ready market for locally produced fruits, improve farmers’ incomes, and stimulate economic activities across the agricultural value chain.

He stated that”Our farmers have suffered greatly over the years. Almost every family has an orchard farm, but buyers often come from outside the state and dictate prices that do not reflect the true value of the farmers’ hard work. These factories will change that narrative.”

He urged farmers to increase production in anticipation of the factories’ operations, assuring them that the state government was committed to creating sustainable markets for their produce.

“Buyers can still purchase our oranges, but the process will now be more controlled and beneficial to our people. Whether through concentrates or juice production, the value will remain within the state. It is a win-win situation for our farmers and the economy of Benue State,” the governor added.

The governor also inspected 525 motorcycles assembled by the company under a partnership arrangement between the Benue State Government and a Chinese firm, initiated during Governor Alia’s investment mission to China in 2024.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, explained that the agro-processing factories were established to create value from Benue’s abundant agricultural produce, particularly oranges, mangoes, and tomatoes.

He said the projects were designed to tackle the persistent challenge of post-harvest losses while creating jobs and generating revenue for the state.

“We want to add value to what our farmers produce and drastically reduce the post-harvest losses that have been witnessed in Benue State for decades. Economic growth must be inclusive, and these projects are built around an inclusive model that directly benefits farmers,” Asemakaha said.

The BIPC GMD disclosed that both factories were fully completed and ready to commence production immediately after commissioning.

He expressed confidence that the factories would position Benue as a leading producer of fruit concentrates and processed beverages in Nigeria while creating employment opportunities for thousands of residents.