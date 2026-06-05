Ekiti people not gale of endorsements will determine who wins June 20 guber poll – Oluyede

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has said that the forthcoming election would ultimately be determined by the people of the state not by a gale of endorsements from political leaders.

This was as he faulted former governor Ayodele Fayose for endorsing the incumbent Governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election into office.

Oluyede made the remarks during a media parley with newsmen at his country home in Ikere-Ekiti, where he alleged that the governor has not done enough for the state to earn support from any quarter.

He posited that the wave of support and Fayose’s political weight would not influence the outcome of the forthcoming poll.

“The people will decide. This election will not be won by endorsements or political declarations. Ekiti people are intelligent and will assess the performance of those seeking their mandate,” he said

While acknowledging Fayose’s right to support any candidate of his choice, Oluyede maintained that the former governor made a wrong political decision by throwing his weight behind Oyebanji’s re-election bid.

Oluyede who pointed out that endorsements don’t determine who eventually clinches victory in an election, said measurable achievements and governance outcomes are key ingredients to look out for in the current administration to return Oyebanji for second term.

He argued that the current administration has performed below the expectations of the people and also failed them in critical areas, particularly, security and infrastructure.

“I respect Fayose and his right to support whoever he wants. We have no personal issues. But if you ask me, he has made the wrong choice in supporting this government.”

He expressed regrets that Fayose would declare support for the current administration despite what he termed “conspicuous governance failure”

According to him, the benchmark for evaluating government performance should be much higher, adding that the endorsements raise questions about the standards being applied in assessing the current administration.

“I am disappointed because it suggests that the threshold for endorsing a government has become very low. If you look at the realities on ground, particularly in security and public service delivery, there is little basis for such endorsements.”

Oluyede dismissed insinuations of any confrontation with the former governor over his political position, saying Fayose is entitled to his convictions just as others are entitled to theirs.

Commenting on the security situation in the state, the candidate alleged that many residents now live in fear and uncertainty due to the rising insecurity in the land.

He listed government’s inability to provide proactive strategies, inadequate reactionary measures to security challenges, poor condition of police facilities, lack of modern security infrastructure among other deficiencies are frustrating effective crime fighting in the country.

He expressed that no government can claim success when citizens are afraid to move freely or attend social, religious and community functions.

The governorship hopeful who noted that security of lives of citizens is the primary role of any government, queried the utilisation of security votes allocated to the state, emphasising that prudent management of public resources devoted to security demands greater transparency and accountability.

On national politics, Oluyede reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, his support for the President predates current political alignments and is based on his belief that Tinubu remains the best person to lead Nigeria at this time.

He recalled supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition years before joining the APC, his former political party, stressing that his position was driven by conviction rather than political expediency.

Oluyede, while acknowledging the economic and governance challenges currently bedeviling the country, maintained that the President’s efforts would yield greater results if state governments effectively translated available resources into improved security, infrastructure and public services for citizens.