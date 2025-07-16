By John Ogunsemore

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe confirmed the development in a terse statement on Wednesday.

Ibe said the resignation took effect from Monday, July 14.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007, Atiku Abubakar, has resigned his membership of the PDP effective July 14, 2025,” the statement reads.

Daily SUN recalls that Atiku was a key figure in the opposition coalition that on July 2 unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Details later…