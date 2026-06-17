Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Dickson storm Nasarawa for NDC campaign finale

By Lawrence Agbo

Top leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), including former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso, are expected in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, on Thursday for the grand finale of the party’s campaign ahead of the Nasarawa North senatorial by-election scheduled for June 20.

The announcement was made by the NDC State Chairman, Hon. Dogo Shammah, during a meeting of the party’s State Working Committee held in Lafia on Wednesday.

Shammah said the by-election represents a crucial opportunity for the party to demonstrate its growing political strength ahead of the 2027 general elections, adding that efforts were being intensified to secure victory for the party’s candidate, Ishaya Ododo.

According to him, the presence of the party’s national figures at the rally underscores the importance attached to the contest.

“Tomorrow is going to be the grand finale of this campaign where we expect our national leader Seriake Dickson, our presidential candidate Peter Obi, and his running mate Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso in Akwanga to support the rally,” he said.

The state chairman called on party members and supporters to mobilise massively for the election, describing the poll as a key indicator of the NDC’s acceptance among voters in Nasarawa State.

He also used the meeting to appeal for reconciliation among party members following the conclusion of the party primaries last month.

“With the primaries now concluded and clear victories recorded, this is the time for unity, discipline and collective purpose,” Shammah stated.

He stressed that the party was now focused on strengthening its grassroots structures and expanding support across communities ahead of future elections.

According to him, the NDC remains committed to building a united political platform capable of providing credible representation for the people.

“NDC is preparing for a strong political future in Nasarawa State built on unity, hard work and credible representation,” he added.

Also speaking, the party’s governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Maidoya, said the NDC was driven by a commitment to service rather than political dominance.

He maintained that the party’s programmes were designed to improve the lives of citizens, particularly women and young people, while expressing confidence in its electoral prospects.

Maidoya argued that Obi’s performance in Nasarawa during the 2023 elections showed the party’s growing appeal, adding that the inclusion of Kwankwaso on the ticket had further strengthened the NDC’s chances in future contests.

He expressed optimism that the party’s increasing popularity across the state would translate into success in the upcoming by-election and beyond.