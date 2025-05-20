From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Johnvents Group, a leading agribusiness company based in Akure, Ondo State, has made its first shipment of rice to Senegal and The Gambia.

The company said it delved into rice marketing by sourcing premium rice from Pakistan and connecting African markets to global supply chains as part of its mission to nourish Africa and the world.

In this bold move to enhance food supply and strengthen food security across Africa, Johnvents Group has successfully delivered its major vessel load of premium-quality rice called Johnvents Rice to Senegal, marking its official entry into the rice market.

The Head of Business, Johnvents DMCC, a subsidiary of Johnvents Group, Sanjay Puhorit, disclosed that the company sourced rice from Pakistan, which currently accounts for over eight percent of the world’s rice exports due to the commitment of Johnvents Group to nourishing Africa and creating sustainable agricultural value chains.

He stated that the company’s new move was aimed at ensuring access to safe, nutritious and affordable food for communities across the African continent.

With this move, he said the company had entered a new phase of growth in food distribution, focused on sustainable and reliable supply chains.

Puhorit said: “We are excited to launch Johnvents Rice as our first rice off-take and proud to begin this journey in Senegal and Gambia with plans to expand into other African countries in the coming months.

“As the trading arm of a fully integrated agribusiness, we’re leveraging global expertise and regional insight to deliver high-quality food to the people who need it most.

“This milestone aligns with the broader growth and diversification strategy the Johnvents Group Board recently approved. The plan focuses on scaling core verticals trading, FMCG, commodities export, retail and agro-processing across key Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North America and South America.”

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director, Johnvents Group, John Alamu explained that, “as we continue to scale our operations across borders, this shipment demonstrates our resolve to make a real impact improving food accessibility while building resilient supply chains that connect Africa to the rest of the world.

“As an African-grown business with global aspirations, our goal is clear, and that is to purposefully lead, trade with integrity and nourish lives. Equally important is our long-term focus on strengthening local rice production here in Nigeria. We are investing significantly in local capacity, from farming to processing, to ensure food self-sufficiency.

“The company focuses on building partnerships that drive economic growth, environmental responsibility and social impact.

“With our presence in six countries and a rapidly expanding product portfolio, the company remains firmly positioned to become a leading force in transforming food systems and agricultural trade across Africa and the world,” he added.