From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, the Convener of the forum, Mr Samuel Tajo, said the group’s decision was informed by the visible impact of the APC-led administrations at the federal, state and senatorial levels.
Tajo dismissed claims that the forum only aligned with Senator Katung after he emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that its support was based on performance rather than political expediency.
According to him, the forum was established to promote the interests of the APC and the people of Southern Kaduna, not the ambitions of any individual politician.
“The main objective of this movement is the party that matters, not any individual. Shortly after the primary election, we deemed it fit to work with Sunday Marshall Katung because of his activities and achievements within less than three years in office. He has performed excellently,” he said.
The forum cited major projects attracted to Southern Kaduna, including the Federal University of Applied Sciences, the Federal Medical Centre and other federal interventions, as evidence of Senator Katung’s effective representation.
“Look at the Federal University of Applied Sciences, the Federal Medical Centre and other projects across Southern Kaduna. Through his leadership, there are several development initiatives benefiting Southern Kaduna and beyond,” Tajo stated.
He maintained that the group’s endorsement was anchored on measurable achievements and commitment to the progress of the region.
“We are working based on the interest of the party, not individual interest,” he added.
On the issue of unity in the region, Tajo commended Senator Katung for fostering greater cohesion among the eight local government areas that make up Southern Kaduna.
“Distinguished Senator Marshall Katung has brought unity among the eight local governments in less than three years. We believe every leader who has served Southern Kaduna has contributed positively, but Senator Katung has contributed immensely. Today, we are working based on performance and what the party has presented as its candidate,” he said.
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The SKIF convener also dismissed suggestions that the group’s support was influenced by recent political realignments, saying its position had remained consistent since the APC primaries.
“From the inception of the primaries, shortly after the exercise, we deemed it fit to support Sunday Marshall Katung because he is a good man,” he said.
Tajo acknowledged the contributions of other aspirants who contested the APC primaries, describing them as respected leaders who had contributed to the development of Southern Kaduna.
“All the personalities who contested were great leaders. They have contributed immensely to the growth of Southern Kaduna. Whoever won the primaries, working for that person would not have been a loss. It would have been progress and achievement for Southern Kaduna,” he noted.
He further dismissed claims that the forum was operating outside the party’s campaign structure, stressing that its membership cuts across all local government areas in Southern Kaduna and remains committed to the success of APC candidates at all levels.
“We are heavily represented from our various local governments and we are here representing the party and Distinguished Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung,” he said.
The forum used the occasion to formally endorse President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani and Senator Katung for another term in office, urging residents of Southern Kaduna and APC supporters to rally behind them.
“We want to appeal to our brethren out there to join hands with us and support the President, the Governor of Kaduna State, Distinguished Senator Katung, members of the House of Representatives and House of Assembly members,” Tajo said.
“They are the Joshuas of our generation who will take us to the place of destiny that God has prepared for us. We must support them so that together we can achieve the development and progress that Southern Kaduna deserves.”
The endorsement comes amid heightened political consultations and grassroots mobilisation across Southern Kaduna ahead of the 2027 elections, with the forum maintaining that performance, unity and development remain the key considerations guiding its support for the APC leadership at the federal, state and senatorial levels.