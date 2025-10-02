By Esther Bassey

As thousands of Nigerians continue to seek better opportunities abroad under the popular “Japa” wave, not every destination is friendly or accessible.

From harsh visa restrictions to rising xenophobia and systemic racism, some countries are increasingly hostile to Nigerian travellers, students and migrants.

Here are five nations Nigerians may want to avoid for now:

1. Qatar

Nigerian men travelling alone have recently been barred from securing tourist or transit visas unless accompanied by family.

The new policy also requires applicants to book luxury hotels and present return tickets, making Qatar a difficult stop for solo Nigerian travellers.

2. United States

Washington recently revised its visa policy for Nigeria, limiting non-immigrant visas to single-entry and a maximum stay of three months.

The move has made it harder for Nigerians who rely on frequent travel for business, study, or family visits.

3. South Africa

Despite strong ties between both nations, South Africa has been rocked by recurring xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other African migrants.

Anti-immigrant groups like Operation Dudula have intensified the hostility, raising safety concerns for foreigners.

4. Tunisia

Sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia, including Nigerians, have faced racism, harassment, and even eviction.

Rights groups say migrants often struggle to access housing, jobs, and basic services due to widespread discrimination.

5. Japan

While Japan is admired for its technology and opportunities, immigration remains tightly restricted. Recent backlash over an African exchange programme highlighted rising xenophobic sentiments.

Nigerians seeking permanent settlement or long-term work may find Japan less welcoming than expected.

While the desire to “japa” remains strong among many Nigerians, choosing the wrong destination could turn dreams into nightmares.

From restrictive visa policies to hostile immigration climates and outright xenophobia, these countries present serious challenges that migrants must weigh carefully.

Aspiring travellers are therefore advised to research thoroughly and consider safer, more welcoming alternatives before making life-changing moves abroad.