Insurgency: Navy chief presents 2-bedroom flat to widow of personnel killed by terrorists

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has presented a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow to the widow of Able Seaman Suleiman Kailani, who got killed in action while fighting the counter terrorism war under Operation Whirl Stroke in August 2023, in Niger State.

The widow, Leading Seaman Fatimoh Abdulrahaman, who is also a naval personnel, was presented with the keys to the two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow located at Navy Estate Karshi Abuja.

In his address at the brief ceremony held for the presentation, the CNS represented by the Director, Veteran Affair, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Mohammed Dahiru, while noting that the gesture was part of his welfare drive for personnel, said the deceased died in action while serving thr nation in operation Whirl Stroke in Minna precisely on August .13 2023.

He said “This is yet another demonstration of opposition and reward for the gallantry acts of our personnel.

“It is in line with my vision and mission to prioritise provision of shelter for the personnel.

“It is to give hope, to give succor to the families of the disease personnel and to also serve as a morale booster to our serving personnel knowing that provision of accommodation is not only for the serving personnel, but even in death,”.

The CNS while commiserating with the widow, assured that the welfare and well-being of personnel remained his topmost priority. He said he had always made it a priority to provide shelter for the serving personnel.

He said not too long ago, he commissioned some accommodation block at Kubwa and has continued to provide accommodation across the Nigerian Navy.

“So today, the act of gallantry by our personnel, Suleiman, is being appreciated, is being rewarded and is being recognised.

“It is our hope and believe that the family will live in peace and in harmony and their morale will also be impacted positively,” he added.

Earlier in his address, the Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited (NHL), Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje, represented by the Executive Director, Operations, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Anekwe, who thanked the CNS for honouring the deceased personnel who had rendered excellent service to the nation, urged serving personnel to be more dedicated and serve the navy with total commitment.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/CEO, Naval Building and Construction Company Ltd (NBCCL), Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shehu, while thanking the naval chief for the opportunity to engage in development of accommodation facilities for personnel around the nation, said the company was committed to supporting the welfare initiatives of the naval chief to improving the living standard of the personnel across the nation.

He said house was provided for the widow in line with the CNS’s directive in recognition of the sacrifice of their fallen colleague and also as a way of improving morale in the service.

“this is to show that the welfare initiatives of the CNS are genuine and intended to improve the overall well-being of all members of the service,’’.

In her remarks, the widow, Fatimoh Abdulrahman while thanking the naval chief for the gesture towards cushioning the effect on the impact of the sudden death of her husband and to help heal her wound, also thanked the NHL and NBCCL for providing her succour with a befitting accommodation.