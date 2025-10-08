From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

With the frequent cases of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other cases of security threats in the country, the Federal Government (FG) has been advised to involve credible private security outfits to join hands with troops and other security personnel to restore peace in the country.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja, a security expert , Seyi Babaeko and the MD/CEO, Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd said the police and the troops have been greatly overstretched and overwhelmed and needed reliable private security outfits to complement their roles and support them. The statement reads in parts: “In Nigeria today, insecurity continues to grow in complexity, with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and vandalism creating enormous pressure on government security agencies. “The armed forces, police, and related institutions remain overstretched, and the reality is that they cannot carry the full burden of national security alone. Private security companies have therefore become essential partners, complementing state efforts and providing protection at multiple levels of society. “ Private security firms fill a vital gap by securing homes, businesses, estates, banks, schools, and critical infrastructure.

This allows government forces to focus on large-scale threats while communities and institutions remain safeguarded by trained operatives. “By working at the grassroots, private security personnel are also well placed to observe unusual patterns, detect risks, and provide early warnings that often prevent crimes from escalating. Their close relationship with local communities makes them an indispensable source of intelligence for official agencies. “The economic stability of the nation also depends heavily on the services of private security. Oil pipelines, power installations, communication hubs, and financial institutions are prime targets for theft, sabotage, or vandalism. “ Without strong protection, these assets would be vulnerable, and the country’s development could be severely disrupted. By guarding such assets, private firms ensure that the foundations of the economy remain secure.

“The industry has also emerged as one of the largest employers of young Nigerians. Beyond simply providing jobs, many companies now invest in advanced training, modern equipment, and global best practices. This focus on professionalism has raised standards across the industry and positioned private security as a respected partner in national development. “Under the regulation of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, private security companies maintain accountability and proper coordination with state forces.

This partnership strengthens the national security framework and ensures that public and private efforts are aligned toward the same goal. “ The future of security in Nigeria rests not only on manpower but also on technology. CCTV systems, drones, biometric access controls, cyber defense solutions, and artificial intelligence are becoming central to protection strategies. Private firms are driving this shift by adopting advanced tools that deliver real-time surveillance and rapid response, offering a level of efficiency that traditional approaches cannot achieve. “ Securing Nigeria is a shared responsibility. It requires the combined strength of government agencies and private operators working together as partners. When this collaboration is effective, it multiplies the country’s capacity to protect lives, secure assets, and sustain peace. “ At Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd, our mission is simple. We stand as your shield in an unpredictable world, committed to protecting communities, safeguarding critical assets, and supporting the security of the nation” he added