The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has fingered the 2027 elections in connection with the surge in killings across the nation.

Musa’s comment comes in the wake of renewed bandit attacks in the northeast and northwest parts of the country, with Benue and Plateau states bearing the brunt.

While appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday evening, Musa alleged that the violence is the work of politicians who are bent on discrediting the government’s security record while campaigning on the back of chaos.

“Criminals, both bandits and terrorists, work together. They have a common goal to make money and destabilise communities. But there is also a political angle.

“Some individuals don’t want peace because when there is peace, the government is seen to be doing well. When there is no peace, the government is seen to be failing.

“Last year, we recorded the lowest number of deaths. How come this year, suddenly, everything has spiked? Politics is coming, the election is coming.

“You cannot rule out the fact that some people are controlling these criminals to ensure there is no peace, and governance is discredited. But the funny thing is, how do you kill the people you want to govern? What do you gain from it?

“The process of naming terrorism financiers is on. Just last week, the AGF and others went to check. It has to do with legal issues and international connections.

“Some of them get funds from outside. The NFIU has been doing so much; arrests have been made, and prosecutions have started. Those behind the Owo bombing are already facing trial,” he said.