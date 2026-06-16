IPOB slams Soludo over remarks on Obi’s call for Kanu’s release

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has strongly condemned Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for criticising Nigeria Democratic Party’s (NDC) presidential candidate in next year’s election, Peter Obi, over his recent call for the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Governor Soludo, through his Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, had described Obi’s call for Nnamdi Kanu’s immediate and unconditional release as “a slap on the Nigerian judiciary”, claiming that it undermines judicial processes.

In a press statement issued yesterday, IPOB’s Spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused Soludo of “betrayal” and “political chameleonic behaviour,” recalling that Governor Soludo had previously advocated for Kanu’s release only to reverse his stance.

IPOB cited two past instances to back its claim: “On May 13, 2022, Soludo visited Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja and publicly called for his release, even offering to stand as surety.

“In March 2025, Soludo’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, said the governor was ‘actively working towards Kanu’s release’ to restore peace in the South East”.

The group contrasted this with Soludo’s recent reaction to Peter Obi’s demand for Kanu’s “immediate and unconditional release,” which the Anambra government described as “a slap on the Nigerian judiciary.” IPOB called that position “the height of treachery” and linked it to Soludo’s alleged ambition to become the Vice Presidency in 2031.

“Governor Soludo, what suddenly changed? What changed is your blind and shameless ambition . You have now chosen to sacrifice Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the altar of caliphate appeasement,” the statement read.

IPOB framed Kanu’s detention as “illegal” and a “violation of court orders,” and described Soludo’s stance was an “insult” to late Igbo leaders, including Mbazulike Amaechi and former Ohanaeze Ndigbo president, George Obiozor, and the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who had supported Kanu’s release.

The group also said the demand for Kanu’s release “is not an Igbo affair alone,” citing support from Yoruba cleric, Prophet Ayodele, and “well-meaning Nigerians” across other regions.

IPOB, however, sent a warning to Soludo: “The Igbo nation has a long memory, your northern masters will never trust a proven betrayer of his own people.”

Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021 over charges related to terrorism and treason, which he has denied. Multiple court rulings on his case were appealed before he was eventually sentenced to life imprisonment. He has, however, officially appealed the sentence listing 22 grounds detailing alleged errors in law, denial of fair hearing, and a miscarriage of justice by the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho.