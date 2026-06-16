From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has condemned the abduction reported at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road, Benin City, describing it as unacceptable and a direct attack on innocent residents.

The governor has, therefore, directed the Edo State Commissioner of Police to immediately commence a swift and coordinated investigation into the incident with a view to securing the safe rescue of the victims and arresting those responsible for the attack.

He warned that the Edo State Government would not tolerate any act that threatens public safety and security or disturbs the peace of the state.

He urged residents of Benin City and the people of the state to remain alert and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station, stressing that timely information would support the ongoing police operations.

Besides, he reaffirmed that the government would not relent until those responsible were apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

The yet to be identified housewife had, along with her husband and children, gone to the Vegetable Market to shop after church service on Sunday when gunmen struck.

In a viral video, the gunmen who arrived in a red Toyota Camry, parked their car in front of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), where the woman’s husband and children were waiting.

As soon as the woman as seen from the footage of the video entered the vehicle and was about to move, the waiting gunmen approached, attempting to abduct the husband who quickly escaped and the wife followed suit.

The gunmen, however, pursued and caught up with the woman and dragged her on the ground into their car and sped off.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, while confirming the incident, said police had commenced investigations.