From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that seven new political associations have applied for registration as political parties, bringing the total number of applications to 129.

The commission also disclosed that, unlike the manual method used in previous registrations, it will introduce a political party registration portal, a module in its Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

INEC, in a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, on Thursday, July 10, 2025, noted that the next step for associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage will be announced.

“At its regular weekly meeting held today, Thursday 10th July 2025, the commission received further update on additional requests from associations seeking registration as political parties. Since last week, seven more applications have been received, bringing the total number so far to 129. All the requests are being processed.

“Unlike the manual method used in previous registration, the commission is introducing a political party registration portal which is a module in our Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

“This will make the process faster and seamless. In the next one week, the Commission will conclude the final testing of the portal before deployment. Thereafter, the next step for associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage will be announced.

“The Commission will also issue guidelines to facilitate the filing of applications using the PFRAS,” the statement read.