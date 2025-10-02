Famous Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, often known as DJ Cuppy, has declared that she would still like to remain Nigerian in her next life.

The disc jockey made the comment on Wednesday, as the country celebrated its 65th anniversary of independence.

In an Instagram post, Cuppy complimented Nigerians’ tenacity and spirit.

While applauding Nigerians’ ability to find joy amid challenges, Cuppy vowed to come back as a Nigerian in her next life.

“My home, My country Nigeria is 65 today. Through it all, our people keep pushing, persevering, and finding joy even in the toughest times.

“God did not rush when He made us. He gave us resilience, spirit, and endless energy. In my next life, I’d still choose to be Nigerian,” she wrote.