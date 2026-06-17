Kebbi police arrest suspected Boko Haram, Lakurawa members

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of the Mamudawa Boko Haram sect, as well as suspected Lakurawa bandits and their alleged logistics suppliers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar M. Hadejia, disclosed this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, stating that the successes recorded were made possible through collaboration with other security agencies and the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in the state.

According to him, “On 5th June 2026, at about 1320hrs, Police Mobile operatives at Illo Division, Bagudo LGA, acting on credible intelligence while on patrol along the Illo–Lolo road, intercepted and arrested three suspected members of Mamudawa/Boko Haram elements.

“The suspects; Muhammadu Bandi, Aliyu Abubakar, and Muhammadu Abubakar, were arrested on a motorcycle while heading to Lolo Town allegedly to procure food supplies for their criminal elements.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that these suspects were linked to movements around the area during the attack that claimed the lives of three Federal Road Safety Corps personnel at Illo on 4th June, 2026. The suspects and the recovered motorcycle exhibit bearing a foreign registration number will be prosecuted accordingly.”

He said four suspected members of the Lakurawa group were arrested on 7 June 2026, at about 1630hrs, by operatives of the Police Mobile Force deployed on special duty along the Ka’oje–Bakin Ruwa Road in Bagudo Local Government Area.

Hadejia said the suspects intercepted were identified as Haruna Abubakar, Abubakar Lawali, Anme Shehu and Yahaya Shehu.

He said the suspects are being investigated over their alleged involvement in armed banditry-related activities within the SODA Forest in Bagudo, stressing that the case is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that one Murtala Sani of Zazzagawa village was arrested for allegedly supporting the Lakurawa group by providing logistics, including soft drinks and foodstuffs.

“He was also observed on several occasions conveying one Amadu Umar, a suspected member of the Lakurawa terrorist group, from Zazzagawa Town to a suspect’s enclave.

“The suspect is currently in custody and is assisting the Police with ongoing investigation to facilitate the arrest of other suspects still at large.”

Hadejia further disclosed that the police rescued a housewife identified as Asmau Isah from a gang of kidnappers, adding that one suspect, Abubakar Siddi, was arrested and would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

He also disclosed that the command arrested one Ayuba Ibrahim, a resident of Bakin Ruwa in Bagudo Local Government Area, for allegedly providing support to criminal elements operating within the area.

“During investigation, operatives recovered from his possession one pump-action rifle, three live cartridges, and a bag containing items suspected to be connected with criminal activities.

“The suspect is currently in custody, while investigation continues.”

He added that one Aliyu Jibrin was arrested at Kwakware village in Arewa Local Government Area, and a locally made pistol was recovered from him.

Hadejia commended the cooperation of all security agencies, including vigilante groups and the Civilian JTF, for their collaboration, which contributed to the successes recorded by the command.