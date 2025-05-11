By Rita Okoye

Denrele Edun, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated TV personalities and red carpet host has established an entertainment career that serves as a model for aspiring professionals. His career trajectory, moving from red carpet hosting and music video appearances, to significant roles in Nollywood, demonstrates a consistent upward climb. This past Easter, he solidified his presence in the film industry by starring in the successful movies Owambe Thieves and ‘Asoebi Diaries’.

Often describing himself as an unstoppable and vivacious individual, Denrele Edun’s ability to infuse his personality into his roles is key to his enduring appeal and success.

In interview with Sunday Sun, he provides a glimpse into his private life, his perspective on marriage, the sources of his distinctive fashion inspiration, and more.

We have always known that you are adventurous with fashion, but recently you have been taking your fashion expression a notch higher. What informed the decision?

Fashion is in the clothes, but style is in the wearer. Everyone can buy fashion, but style you have to own. Style for me is when they are running you out of town but you make it look like you are leading the parade, and best of all, style is an expression of individualism and an extension of my personality.

It’s like you have been on an Agbada frenzy, in recent times. Is it a newfound love of fashion?

As I would say, my fashion is now soaked in culture, draped in heritage, and I think the wave of my Agbada frequency kick-started officially last year. This was when I hosted the red carpet of the premiere of ‘Beast of Two Worlds’, and I decided to go all out on that Agbada level. I love it, and it’s so easy to wear. But then above all, I think it’s for the culture, for me.

When it comes to fashion, what is that one thing you have not done or cannot do?

I have worn everything. The only thing I would never wear is a thong. I don’t think I can ever wear a thong because of my natural endowment as a man. I have had international designers send me thongs, but I can’t just wear them.

But I think I have worn practically everything. And here’s the thing. When I started wearing elevated shoes, everybody crossed me. Now, every male out there is wearing elevated shoes. There’s a certain inch to the heel most men wear now. Everybody’s rocking that now. The trend is crazy. And I always say the higher the shoes, the closer to heaven.

Is there any time that you will stop rocking such high-heeled shoes?

Never. These shoes are an expression of my individualism because I like to play with both genders. As I always say, I am my sugar daddy. I have a strong masculine side designed to take care of my feminine side. So, I balance it beautifully. But at the same time, I do it in a very refined way that even if it might look unconventional to you and you don’t understand the narrative, somehow you will pause and admire something that would speak to you. And it would always arrest attention anywhere I go.

About the kind of shoes you wear, considering your age, do you do certain exercises to help with the pain that comes with standing in those shoes?

I wear six-inch heels just to elevate myself. I had gotten to a premiere, and there were no seats when I got to the cinema. So, I stood from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on my shoes. When I got home, my feet were literally on fire. I’m going to be 44 this year. I have started running as a form of exercise but most times I have to hide and camouflage so that people don’t know it is me and distract me from the workout, but somehow they still fish me out. The thing is that the Denrele brand is a brand that is not only relatable and accessible, but every demography can relate. So, my street credibility, maybe because I’m an Ebutte Meta boy, it’s on the high. So, if I enter anywhere, they know.

Would it be right if you were called a trendsetter?

If you say I am a trendsetter, I’ll take that in good stride. If you say, “culture shaper”, I’ll take that in good stride. Because I mean, again, I would say that my portfolio of work is the most undervalued and underappreciated in the industry. I started in 1994 and I single-handedly revolutionised the red carpet culture in Nigeria.

In the red carpet culture, nobody paid attention until I made it an event on its own. So now, people just come to the red carpet and don’t care about events. And then back then, when I was still working with a music channel, government parastatals and politicians came. I had a way of just always making people feel good about themselves.

I engage you well. I’m a body language expert. So, over the years, I worked with a lot of brands. We’ve made the red carpet a special experience. When you meet me, you get an experience. So, trendsetter, I’ll take that. That’s a compliment. I love the accolades.

What is the one thing you would say is the biggest challenge of red carpet culture in Nigerian entertainment?

First and foremost, a lot of industry colleagues, and let me use the word celebrities, do not pay heed to the red carpet culture anymore. They treat red carpet presenters wrongly. At times, they gauge before they talk to you. Everybody is there to do a job. And if you do not indulge a red carpet interviewer, it tells on them when they get back to the office. So, when you are coming to an event, you should know what you’re in for. If you cannot do it, then go and get a 9-5 job. You already know what you’re getting yourself into. That’s one. Then, secondly, we need to pay homage to photographers, videographers, red carpet hosts, and interns because that’s a whole movement and an industry on its own. I feel like they don’t get the right accolades and recognition they deserve.

A lot of foreign fashion brands are coming into Nigeria. What is it about the Nigerian fashion industry that is attracting this trend?

Nigerians spend very well. When we want to buy, we go all out and a lot of the foreign brands, international brands, know the buying power of Nigerians.

Even among Africans in the diaspora, when you go to nightclubs in South Africa, Nigerians are the ones buying and emptying the bar. You set up in Lagos, Nigeria, you’re guaranteed that you’re going to make sales.

Even when the Fenty brand came, they single-handedly singled out Lagos as a selling point and a marketplace. Gone are the days you have to know somebody to sell your brand now. I mean digital media has made it easy. If the likes of Maki O can be won by Michelle Obama. If Oprah Winfrey can patronise Deola Sego, if Prime Minister Theresa May can wear Emmy Kasbit, Nigerian brands are a force to be reckoned with. Now, foreign brands are coming in, and we Nigerians like to be in the know. We like to be in the show. We like to be part of the movement. So when it’s hot, we are there. And I know that the Dune brand will deliver. I have known about the brand right from London. So this is definitely a brand that a lot of people would find accountable, and their products are known for longevity and consistency and above all self-definition. They single themselves out from every other luxury brand out there.

You once said you love children and would love to have your child someday. Is that still on the cards?

I don’t know if I’m ready to have one right now. If I have a child now at 44, if I’m now 50, the child will be six and I will be running after the kids. I’m still thinking about it because I would love to be fully involved in the child’s life. What about marriage?

I told my mother, I don’t think I’m interested in the narrative of marriage. I respect the institution of marriage so much. It’s sacred to me and I will not want to get into something and get out of it faster than I got into it. So, make I calm down. Of course, I’m very open to that idea of children. I love children.