From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL ) has proposed a grand endorsement of President Ahmed Tinubu in July 18 ,2025 in Abia State.

President General of the Igbo youth group, Goodluck Ibem who disclosed this in a statement he released to newsmen insisted that the president has done well for the youth to deserve their candid support.

Ibem who said the youths firmly believe in the visionary leadership of Tinubu urged citizens in the country to disregard what he described as “distractions and negative rhetoric” by his oppositions over his wide endorsement by other sectors of the country.

He said “As passionate advocates for youth empowerment and development across the South East region, we recognize that President Tinubu’s leadership has laid a strong foundation for progress and prosperity.

“His commitment to economic reform, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs are crucial for fostering a brighter future for our nation.

“President Tinubu’s policies and initiatives are in the best interest of Nigeria’s growth and development. His leadership has shown a clear commitment to tackling the country’s challenges head-on.

“In light of this, COSEYL is proud to announce that we will be organizing a grand endorsement rally for President Bola Tinubu, scheduled to take place on 18th July, 2025 in Abia State. This event will serve as a platform for the youths of the South East to express their unwavering support for a leader who has proven his dedication to our collective growth.

“We encourage young people across the region to mark this date on their calendars and plan to join us in showcasing our solidarity for President Tinubu’s continued leadership. Together, we will demonstrate that the voice of the youth is a powerful force in shaping the future of our nation.

“In the coming weeks, we will provide further details about the rally, including guest speakers, activities, and logistics. We invite every Nigerian, especially the youth, to rise above divisive politics and join us in this historic event.

“Let’s come together to support a visionary leader who has demonstrated integrity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the progress of our great nation”. Ibem stated.