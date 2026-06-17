World Cup: Everything to know about Portugal vs DR Congo match

By Seyi Babalola

Portugal will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday with a Group K clash against DR Congo in Houston, Texas, as Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates look to make a strong start in their bid for a first-ever World Cup title.

The encounter marks the first-ever senior international meeting between the two nations and promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round in Group K.

Kick-off and venue

The match will be played at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) in Houston, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m Nigerian time.

Managed by Roberto Martínez, Portugal enter the tournament among the favourites, boasting a squad packed with world-class talent, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Vitinha.

The Portuguese are aiming to improve on their previous World Cup campaigns and finally lift the trophy for the first time.

Historic return for DR Congo

DR Congo are making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

Coach Sébastien Desabre has urged his players to play without fear despite facing one of the tournament favourites, insisting his side has enough quality and belief to compete.

Group K challenge

Both teams are in Group K alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan.

A positive result in the opening fixture could prove crucial in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Players to watch

Portugal will rely on veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, supported by creative midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

DR Congo’s main threats include Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu, captain Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe, who scored the goal that secured the nation’s place at the World Cup.

Possible lineups:

Portugal (4-2-3-1):

Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

DR Congo (5-3-2):

Lionel Mpasi; Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Steve Kapuadi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Arthur Masuaku; Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau; Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu.

Team news: Portugal will be without defender Rúben Dias due to injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to captain the side in his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance

Match outlook

Portugal are widely regarded as favourites due to their superior experience and squad depth, but DR Congo have insisted they will embrace the underdog role and attempt to spring a surprise in their long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage.