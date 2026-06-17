Tinubu ‘ll seek 2027 mandate on performance, not promises, says Olusi

By Lukman Olabiyi

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Independent Campaign Group (PBAT-ICG), Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, has said President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027 will be anchored on the administration’s achievements since assuming office in May 2023.

Olusi made the assertion at a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos to galvanise support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has implemented far-reaching economic reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth, restoring fiscal discipline and laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

He noted that the government has recorded significant gains in revenue generation, improved statutory allocations to states and local governments, renewed investor confidence and reduced dependence on borrowing to fund recurrent expenditure.

Olusi said the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market, though difficult decisions, were necessary reforms that have helped stabilise the economy and attract fresh investments into critical sectors.

He also cited the implementation of the Students Loan Scheme, the Consumer Credit Scheme, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, expanded infrastructure development, renewed investments in the health sector and increased attention to agriculture and food security as key milestones of the administration.

“President Tinubu’s 2027 campaign will not be built on empty promises but on concrete achievements that Nigerians can see and evaluate. The Renewed Hope Agenda is already yielding positive results, and more benefits will become evident as ongoing reforms mature,” Olusi said.

Speaking at the event, the Convener of PBAT-ICG, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, said the administration had intensified efforts to combat insecurity, improve crude oil production and strengthen social investment programmes targeted at vulnerable Nigerians.

He maintained that the government remains committed to building a resilient economy, creating jobs, expanding opportunities for young people and ensuring inclusive development across the country.

Bamigbade called on members and supporters of the group in Lagos and across the federation to continue mobilising support for President Tinubu while engaging citizens on the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also canvassed support for Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, as a potential successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The campaign convener further urged eligible Nigerians, particularly youths and first-time voters, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and actively participate in the democratic process ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Democracy thrives when citizens participate. I therefore call on all Nigerians who are yet to register to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and prepare to exercise their constitutional right in 2027. Every vote counts, and every Nigerian has a responsibility to contribute to the continued growth and development of our dear country,” he said.

Bamigbade expressed confidence that sustained reforms and public support would enable President Tinubu to secure a fresh mandate in 2027 and consolidate on the gains recorded by his administration.