By Seyi Babalola

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, a Nollywood actress, has addressed concerns about her health after a video of her expressing a cancer fear recently went viral.

In a footage from her Mercy’s Menu TV show, the actress discussed her health issues and unexpected weight loss with her colleague, Joke Silva, disclosing that she had a cancer scare and underwent thyroid removal surgery.

Some fans misunderstood this as the movie actress having cancer and began sending her prayers and well-wishes.

Reacting in a video message shared via her Instagram page, Okojie clarified that she doesn’t have cancer. She explained that her doctor thought a tumour on her thyroid was cancerous, but it turned out to be non-cancerous.

She said, “Thank you to all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers. I do appreciate it so much, but I do not have cancer.

“I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s Menu has been flying around and I think it was cut, they cut the clip. I said I had a cancer scare. It means that I’ve this swelling on my neck, if you can see the line there, and my doctors felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid.

“I’m perfectly okay. Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages. I’m perfectly fine and I do not have cancer.”