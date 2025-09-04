From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has dismissed recent sexual harassment allegations made against former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), describing them as “malicious, baseless, and already disproven by law enforcement authorities.”

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the group was compelled to clarify the matter due to “persistent and malicious allegations” that had gained traction on social media.

Onwubiko, who spoke at a press briefing, stated, “We consider it a duty to the Nigerian public to set the record straight, to separate fact from fiction, and to prevent the misuse of social media and other platforms to damage the reputation of a statesman who has served this country with honour and dedication.”

The allegations were made by Ms Hadiza Musa Baffa, who recently accused Turaki of sexual assault and ritual practices. However, HURIWA argued that her claims were inconsistent and contradicted previous findings.

“Depending on the situation, she presented herself as his daughter, his niece, or even his wife,” Onwubiko said.

“Most recently, she alleged he was her abuser. The contradictions in these shifting identities are glaring and underscore the deliberate attempt to damage the integrity of a respected figure.”

HURIWA emphasised that these claims were formally investigated by the Nigeria Police Force through its Force Criminal Investigation Department and Force Intelligence Department. “After an exhaustive inquiry, the Police concluded that the allegations were baseless, unfounded, and motivated by malice rather than facts,” Onwubiko said.

The group also highlighted steps taken by Ms Baffa and her family to retract the allegations. “Her own father, Mr Musa Bashir Baffa, wrote a formal letter of apology to Mr Turaki. Similarly, during the holy month of Ramadan, precisely on 12 March 2025, Ms Baffa herself sent an apology to Mr Turaki via WhatsApp.

“She acknowledged her missteps, pleaded for forgiveness, and undertook to withdraw her petition.

“True to her word, she followed up with a formal letter dated 25 April 2025, addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, in which she withdrew her petition in writing,” Onwubiko explained.

Onwubiko warned that the repeated circulation of the allegations on social media could have broader negative consequences. “This trend is not only unfair to Mr Turaki, it is also damaging to the wider fight for justice in Nigeria.

“False allegations, when left unchecked, weaken the voices of genuine victims of abuse and exploitation, who may be disbelieved because of high-profile cases of falsehood,” he said.

HURIWA also defended Turaki’s public service record. “Mr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) is not a man unknown to Nigerians. He has served this nation diligently, both in his capacity as a Minister and as a legal practitioner of the highest standing.

“He has always carried himself with honour, discipline, and unwavering respect for the rule of law. Indeed, it is on record that he repeatedly intervened on behalf of Ms Baffa in the past, assisting her in difficult times, including offering financial help and support when she faced legal challenges,” Onwubiko said.

The group urged Nigerians and civil society to exercise caution. “We call on Nigerians to disregard these falsehoods and to remain alert to the dangers of allowing malicious use of social media to substitute for fact-based inquiry and due process,” Onwubiko said.