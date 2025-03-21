By Seyi Babalola

Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla has revealed that Nigerian R&B great Tems is among her musical influences.

In a recent interview with American magazine Billboard, the ‘Water’ hitmaker revealed that Tems’ musical talents have had a significant influence on her.

“Tems is a big one. What she’s been able to do has been very inspiring,” she said.

Tyla also mentioned Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and Aaliyah as her other musical influences.

Elsewhere in the interview, she disclosed that her sophomore album will arrive this year.

She hinted that it would be completely different from her eponymous debut album.