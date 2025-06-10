Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has recounted how his 16-year-old daughter Anelise Bishop saved his life through her guitar after he had a stroke two years ago.

While giving an emotional speech at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday night, Foxx, who was honoured with an Ultimate Icon award, brought his daughter to tears while sharing how she helped him through recovery.

According to the Miami Vice star, Anelise snuck into his hospital room after she overheard a conversation about losing her dad.

“Anelise Estelle Foxx, my baby with the big hair. She hides under that hair because she’s got something special. You’re so beautiful, man.

“When I was fighting for my life in there, I’ve got to say this. They said, ‘We’re going to lose him because his vitals are bad.’

“And I didn’t want my 14-year-old to see me like that. But Anelise overheard the conversation, and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, ‘I know what my Daddy needs.’

“And as she played the guitar, my vitals [improved]. And I realised God was in her guitar.

“The nurses ran in and said, ‘What did they give him?’ My daughter said, ‘Shh, I’ve got him,’” Foxx shared.