From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Aminu Sani Jaji, a House of Representatives member from Zamfara State, revealed the brutal actions of bandits who fed newborn twins to dogs in his constituency.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, May 13, Jaji decried the escalating insecurity in Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji, where over 200 constituents have been kidnapped in recent weeks.

Jaji detailed recent attacks: “In my constituency alone, over 200 people have been kidnapped by bandits. Two weeks ago, 60 people were abducted in Banga. Ten of them were killed because the community could not raise the ₦30 million ransom. Another 25 were taken from Gabake, and fresh attacks occurred in Kungurki yesterday.”

The lawmaker recounted a harrowing incident where a pregnant woman, abducted by bandits, gave birth to twins in captivity. “The bandits threw the newborns to dogs. The dogs ate them,” he said, emphasising the inhumanity faced by his people.

The lawmaker also shared the story of an epileptic boy killed by bandits after a seizure. “The bandit demanded that the boy be brought to him to be executed. The father begged his son to surrender to save the family. The boy agreed and was shot dead,” Jaji said.

Jaji, who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu in 2023, expressed regret: “We assured people that security would be a priority. Now, we are failing them.” He noted that Zamfara, once peaceful, is now ravaged, with collapsed local economies and unrecognised internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“The constitution guarantees protection of life and property, but that promise is not being kept,” he lamented, urging federal intervention.