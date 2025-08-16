Cites transformation of Enugu, human capital development

The Sun

A Lagos-based social organisation, the Hilltop Club 1972, has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, for his achievements within his first two years in office.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Chief Chidi Onovo, and secretary, Sir Uche Agu, hailed the governor for his transformational achievements in Enugu State, describing his accomplishments as a new dawn in human capital development.

“The Hilltop Club 1972 proudly salutes the bold, visionary, and impactful leadership you have demonstrated in just over two years in office.

“From the campaigns, we believed in your track record, pedigree, and clarity of purpose; and today, we are proud to say you are repositioning Enugu State as a beacon in the South-East and across Nigeria,” the statement read.

The group expressed delight that 33 per cent of the 2025 budget of the state government was allocated to education, the highest in the history of the state. It also commended the governor for the rollout of 260 Smart Green Schools across all wards in the state.

In infrastructure and transportation, the club noted that over 800 km of road projects have been executed across the state, with state-of-the-art bus terminals and CNG-powered buses delivered, as well as the rapid completion of the International Conference Centre (ICC).

The club also commended the governor for his vision to transform Enugu into a $30 billion economy; the launch of Enugu Air; positioning the state as a commercial and aviation hub; as well as the revitalisation of Nigergas and early moves towards Enugu rail revival.

Gov. Mbah also received commendation for bringing to an end the sit-at-home disruptions in the state; deploying advanced surveillance systems; command-and-control centres; and operational vehicles.

“The above are only a few of the many remarkable achievements recorded under Your Excellency’s administration, which also span healthcare, agriculture, tourism, urban sanitation, governance reforms, and other vital sectors,” the group said.

Hilltop Club 1972 Lagos is an apolitical, socio-cultural organisation of professionals and thought leaders of Enugu State origin, residing in Lagos State.