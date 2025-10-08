Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has described the Uyo-Odukpani Road as an economic emergency, just as he called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in its rehabilitation.

Otu lamented that the deplorable state of the road was hampering trade, industrial operations and inter-regional connectivity across the South-South.

The Governor made the call while receiving members of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Works, led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Calabar. The Governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Odey.

Governor Otu expressed appreciation for their visit and commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating the ongoing Calabar–Lagos Coastal Highway project, which he described as a landmark initiative that would open up the South-South corridor for greater economic and industrial expansion.

However, he lamented the deplorable state of the Uyo–Odukpani Road, which he described as “a vital federal artery” linking Cross River to Akwa Ibom and other parts of the country.

According to him, the poor condition of the road has continued to impede commercial activities and the smooth transportation of goods and services, with far-reaching economic consequences.

“The condition of the Uyo–Odukpani Road is deeply worrisome,” Governor Otu said. “This is a major federal highway that connects our state to the rest of the South-South and beyond. Its present state affects not only human movement but also our economy. For instance, trucks from Lafarge Cement Company and other industries struggle daily to move goods out of the state. This situation has become a national emergency and demands urgent federal attention.”

Reaffirming his administration’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government and all relevant stakeholders to improve infrastructure and drive economic growth, the Governor pledged Cross River State’s continued cooperation in the pursuit of sustainable development.

“Cross River will remain a willing partner to all stakeholders committed to improving the living standards of our people. We are ready to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to our infrastructural challenges,” Otu assured.

Alabi stated that the committee’s visit was part of a nationwide oversight tour to inspect federal road projects and assess ongoing interventions by the Federal Ministry of Works.

He described the Uyo–Odukpani Road as “one of the worst roads” he had encountered, stressing its significance as a key gateway linking Cross River to the South-South and other parts of Nigeria.

“This road is a national emergency,” Alabi declared. “We have seen too many inconsistencies, from the termination of the initial contract with a US firm to its re-award to Sermatec, and now a change of scope from asphalt to concrete pavement. This project has suffered from confusion for too long, and we cannot continue this way.”

He further disclosed that the National Assembly would soon convene a public hearing on the project to ensure transparency and accountability, bringing together all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Works, contractors, Cross River State Government officials, the media and civil society organisations.

“We are determined to find a lasting solution. The legislature will play its role to ensure this road is fixed,” Alabi assured.

Among those present at the meeting were Senator Rufai Hanga, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works; Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South and other distinguished members of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Works.