Australia shock Turkey 2-0 with ruthless World Cup display

Australia delivered one of the early surprises of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Turkey 2-0 in their Group D opener in Vancouver despite spending much of the match under pressure.

Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe secured all three points for the Socceroos, whose disciplined defensive display frustrated a Turkish side making its first World Cup appearance in 24 years.

Turkey dominated possession and created numerous chances, with young playmaker Arda Güler pulling the strings in attack. However, Australia remained organised at the back and struck clinically when opportunities came.

Irankunda opened the scoring in the 27th minute after racing onto a pass from Paul Okon-Engstler before cutting inside and finishing past goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Turkey pushed hard for an equaliser throughout the second half but failed to find a way past goalkeeper Patrick Beach and the resilient Australian defence. Metcalfe then sealed the victory in the 75th minute with a long-range effort that bounced beyond Çakır.

The result leaves Australia second in Group D behind the United States, who defeated Paraguay 4-1.

Speaking after the match, Irankunda said pre-match criticism of Australia fuelled the team’s determination.

“It was extra motivation, obviously we don’t like to hear people talk bad about us because we’re a great team.

“People underestimate us a lot and we showed them today that we can play.

“Obviously they kept the ball a lot more, but who scored the goals? We scored the goals, and we showed them that we can play football.”

Australia coach Tony Popovic praised his players and staff for executing their game plan perfectly.

“(I’m) just proud, proud of the staff for the work they put in, and some good decisions there on the sideline.

“Tried to guide them, tried to support the players, and they were outstanding.”

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella admitted his side paid the price for failing to convert their dominance into goals.

“We are extremely saddened.

“We know there is still time to recover in the group stage.

“We have had 78% of the ball, but we have not been precise … we have been very close to scoring a goal but it was very difficult.”

Australia will next face the United States on June 19 in a match that could determine the Group D leaders, while Turkey must bounce back against Paraguay to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.