Stakeholders across Abia North Senatorial District have expressed confidence that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will secure another term in 2027, citing his inclusive leadership style, commitment to sustainable development, and extensive investments in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and human capital development.

The stakeholders, drawn from Arochukwu, Bende, and Ohafia Local Government Areas, described the former Abia State governor as a leader who prioritises the collective interest of communities over political patronage and personal loyalties.

Speaking in Arochukwu, a businessman, Mr. Uzoma Kalu, said Senator Kalu’s greatest strength is his belief that development should benefit entire communities rather than a select few individuals.

“Senator Orji Kalu does not believe in sharing handouts that disappear after a few days. He believes that when a road is built, every resident benefits, when a school is constructed, every child benefits. That is the kind of leadership we have seen from him over the years,” he said.

According to him, Kalu has consistently demonstrated fairness across the five local government areas of Abia North, ensuring that no community feels neglected or discriminated against.

“The child in Umunneochi deserves the same opportunities as the child in Arochukwu or Ohafia. Senator Kalu understands this, and that is why his projects and programmes cut across all communities without bias. We are lucky to have him and we will gladly support him again,” he added.

Also speaking, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, a community leader from Bende, said Kalu’s legacy in education and infrastructure has made a lasting impact on thousands of families.

“For years, we have witnessed his commitment to education. He has facilitated the construction of schools, distributed uniforms, sandals, textbooks, school bags and other learning materials to pupils across Abia North. These are investments that shape the future of our children,” Ukaegbu said.

He further noted that Senator Kalu has leveraged his network and influence to attract numerous developmental projects to rural communities.

“Today, there are over 80 rural roads linked to his interventions, while more than 100 schools have either been built or renovated through programmes associated with him. These are tangible projects that people can see and touch. That is why many of us believe he deserves another term,” he stated.

On his part, Pastor Caleb Awa of Ohafia described Kalu as a leader committed to peace, unity and community development.

“What distinguishes Senator Kalu is that he respects institutions and traditional structures. He does not interfere in community affairs or local leadership matters. Instead, he encourages peace and allows communities to manage their affairs while supporting development efforts,” he said.

The cleric also praised Kalu’s healthcare interventions, particularly programmes that provide medical support for elderly residents across the senatorial district.

“Many elderly people who could not afford medical treatment have benefited from healthcare initiatives facilitated by Senator Kalu. That level of compassion and concern for the vulnerable is rare in politics today,” Awa said.

The stakeholders also highlighted Senator Kalu’s human capital development programmes, particularly international training and scholarship opportunities facilitated for youths and professionals from Abia North.

One of the beneficiaries, Hon. Chief Alaezi Onyekwere John, who is currently participating in an advanced training programme in China, said the opportunity had broadened his knowledge and exposed him to global best practices.

“The experience has expanded our global outlook, strengthened cross-cultural understanding, and provided opportunities for learning, networking and international collaboration,” he said.

Alaezi expressed gratitude to Senator Kalu for facilitating the programme.

“This is what meaningful human capital development looks like. It empowers people with knowledge, exposes them to international best practices and creates opportunities that can positively impact communities back home. The knowledge and experience gained through this programme will undoubtedly contribute to future development efforts in Abia North,” he added.

The stakeholders unanimously maintained that Senator Kalu’s achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and human capital development have earned him widespread support across the district.

“We will not trade him for anyone,” they declared, adding, “Abia North is fortunate to have a leader who sees development as a collective responsibility and who continues to invest in the future of the people. His record speaks for itself, and that is why we believe the people will re-elect him in 2027.