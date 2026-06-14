Orji Kalu hails Rangers for winning league

Chairman, Senate Committee on South East Development Commission and former Governor of Abia State , Orji Uzor Kalu, has hailed Rangers International football club of Enugu for winning this year’s Nigeria Premier League.

Senator Kalu , in a statement said the achievement is made possible good fighting spirit , commitment and resilience .

He said “I heartily congratulate Enugu Rangers Football Club on emerging champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to hard work, discipline, resilience and effective leadership. I extend my congratulations to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Peter Mbah, the management, coaching crew, players and the passionate supporters of Rangers for bringing glory to the Coal City State.”

The lawmaker remarked “As one of Nigeria’s most historic football clubs, Rangers have once again demonstrated that with vision, commitment and proper support, Nigerian football can compete at the highest level.

“I encourage Rangers to emulate the great Enyimba team of 2003 and 2004 by setting their sights on conquering Africa through the CAF Champions League next season. Nigerian clubs must once again reclaim their rightful place on the continental stage.”

He recalled “ as Governor of Abia State, I was privileged to support Enyimba Football Club to unprecedented success, winning the Nigerian league title six times in eight years, as well as the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup and the FA Cup. Those achievements proved that Nigerian clubs can compete with and defeat the best teams in Africa.

“I have no doubt that Rangers possess the talent, history and support required to fly the Nigerian flag proudly in continental competitions.

“Once again, congratulations to Rangers International FC. The journey does not end with winning the league title; the next challenge is bringing the CAF Champions League trophy back to Nigeria”.