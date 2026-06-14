Otti vows support for creative industry, seeks to make Abia film hub

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has promised that his administration will continue to support the creative industry and position Abia as a major hub for film production, entertainment, tourism and cultural promotion.

Governor Otti made the promise in his office at the weekend when a delegation of Nollywood practitioners led by Mr Francis Ifeakandu paid him a courtesy visit.

Otti commended the delegation members for their resilience, creativity and dedication to producing a film that seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage, history and development of Abia State, particularly Aba, the Enyimba City.

He described the initiative as timely and one that aligns with his administration’s vision of promoting investment, tourism and economic growth through the creative sector.

The governor stated that while the government may not directly sponsor private film projects, his administration remains committed to providing the necessary support and enabling environment required for the growth of the entertainment industry in the state.

“I am always careful about the promises I make. I assured you of support, and that support remains available.

“Government will continue to provide an enabling environment and work with stakeholders to ensure that initiatives capable of promoting Abia and creating opportunities for our people succeed.”

Otti recalled his experience as a movie producer in the 1990s, stressing his understanding of the challenges and opportunities within Nollywood.

The governor revealed that his administration was pursuing plans to establish an entertainment city in Aba, a project he said would provide world-class infrastructure and facilities for filmmakers, creative professionals and investors in the entertainment industry.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Ifeakandu, told the governor that his team is currently working on a film titled “The Chronicles of Enyimba City”.

He disclosed that the production team had successfully conducted auditions across all local government areas of Abia State and extended the exercise to neighbouring states and cities.

Ifeakandu noted that the project, described by industry consultants as one of the largest film productions in Africa, is designed to tell the story of Abia, promote its culture and project its positive image to a global audience.