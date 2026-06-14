McGinn fires Scotland to historic World Cup victory over Haiti

Scotland opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti, securing their first World Cup finals win since 1990 and moving to the top of Group C.

A first-half strike from John McGinn proved decisive in Boston as Steve Clarke’s men claimed three vital points in a match that tested both their resilience and composure.

Scotland came close to taking an early lead when Scott McTominay rattled the post before McGinn finally broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. The midfielder reacted quickest after Che Adams’ effort was denied, scoring Scotland’s first World Cup goal in 28 years.

Haiti, making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, refused to back down and pushed for an equaliser. Carlens Arcus forced a nervous moment from goalkeeper Angus Gunn, while Frantzdy Pierrot narrowly missed a late opportunity that could have earned the Caribbean side a point.

Despite dominating neither possession nor territory, Scotland held firm to secure a result that strengthens their hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Speaking after the match, Clarke praised his players’ determination.

“I’m absolutely delighted with my players; resilience, character, everything about this group of players had to be on the pitch tonight and it was.”

The Scotland manager added:

“Everyone told us it was a must-win game and we won the game. If it is a must-win game and you win, I think you can be happy with yourselves.”

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson described the victory as a reward for the belief within the squad.

“There was a lot of pressure on us and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves as well to go and win the game. We back and believe in ourselves.”

Haiti coach Sébastien Migné, meanwhile, expressed disappointment at the result but praised his team’s display.

“I am very proud, we played good football and put up a good showing. We are frustrated that we came up slightly short.”

Scotland will now turn their attention to a tougher Group C test against Morocco on June 19, while Haiti face Brazil in their next outing.