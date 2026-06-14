Xenophobic attacks: HRA urges South African govt to crack down on groups targeting migrants

By Lawrence Agbo

The Human Rights Association (HRA) has called on the South African government to urgently prosecute vigilante groups accused of carrying out violent attacks against foreign nationals, warning that the country is witnessing a recurring pattern of xenophobic violence that threatens lives and violates constitutional protections.

In a press release obtained by Daily Sun, the group said its review of recent incidents showed that foreign African and Asian migrants had been targeted in coordinated attacks across several cities, including Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban, between April and June 2026.

According to the HRA, groups linked to anti-immigration demonstrations have been involved in assaults on individuals, looting and destruction of foreign-owned businesses, and other acts of violence that have, in some cases, resulted in deaths.

It cited reports of a citizen-led movement known as March and March, which has organised protests against undocumented migrants, saying some of the demonstrations escalated into violent confrontations involving vigilante groups.

The association also referenced incidents in which foreign nationals were killed, including Mozambican citizens reportedly affected during violence in Mossel Bay, and other attacks targeting long-term migrants in various communities.

HRA Chairman Saad Kassis-Mohamed described the situation as organised violence rather than legitimate protest, insisting that victims were ordinary people seeking livelihood opportunities in South Africa.

“What is happening to African migrants in South Africa is not protest. It is organised violence against people who have done nothing wrong except be foreign,” he said.

He added that South Africa possessed the legal framework and institutions required to address the crisis, but questioned whether there was sufficient political will to enforce them.

“The question is whether it has the political will to apply them,” he said.

The HRA noted that South Africa’s Constitution guarantees equality and dignity for all persons within its borders, regardless of nationality or immigration status, and stressed that the right to protest does not extend to violence, the destruction of property, or the denial of access to essential services.

It urged the South African Police Service to investigate and prosecute all individuals involved in attacks, and to ensure that those responsible for violence, looting and intimidation are held accountable under the law.

The group also called on authorities to publicly reaffirm the rights of all residents, strengthen oversight through the South African Human Rights Commission, and collaborate with neighbouring countries affected by the violence.

The association further warned that online disinformation and incitement were contributing to the escalation of tensions and urged the government to take steps to curb xenophobic attacks.

HRA said the recurring nature of xenophobic violence in South Africa, including previous outbreaks in 2008 and 2015, showed the need for sustained intervention rather than temporary responses.

It maintained that failure to act decisively could deepen instability and undermine the protection of human rights across the region.

The Human Rights Association, an initiative of the WeCare Foundation, said it would continue engaging international human rights mechanisms while pushing for stronger protections for migrants in South Africa.