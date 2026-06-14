Osun APC slams Adeleke over airport, road, flyover contracts

By Lawrence Agbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has criticised the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke over the award of several major infrastructure projects, alleging that contracts worth billions of naira were handed to companies whose registered business activities do not align with the projects assigned to them.

The party specifically questioned the ongoing airport project, road construction works and a flyover development, describing the contract awards as evidence of poor planning and misplaced priorities.

Speaking on ARISE News, Oluremi Omowaiye, Head of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council, accused the state government of disregarding due process in the execution of key projects.

According to him, it was difficult to justify the award of a N100 billion airport project to a company allegedly registered as an interior design firm, while a major road contract was reportedly given to a business operating as a clearing and forwarding agent.

He further claimed that another contract involving the construction of a flyover was awarded to a company registered as a fertiliser supplier.

“It is unacceptable for a government to award a 100 billion naira airport project to an interior designer, while a major road project is given to a company registered as a clearing and forwarding agent, and a flyover is awarded to a company registered as a fertilizer supplier,” Omowaiye said.

The APC chieftain also questioned the rationale behind the state’s airport initiative, arguing that neighbouring states already possess airport facilities that are struggling to attract sufficient traffic and commercial viability.

He maintained that the state should focus on maximising existing infrastructure rather than embarking on what he described as an expensive and unnecessary project.

Omowaiye further faulted the decision of the Adeleke administration to discontinue work on an airport project initiated by the previous government, only to commence a new one.

“There is also no need for another airport when neighbouring states already have airports that are not even viable, and it makes no sense to abandon the one the previous governor worked on just to start another one,” he added.

The APC spokesman said the decisions reflected what he described as a lack of coherence in the state’s infrastructure development strategy, warning that taxpayers’ funds must be spent transparently and responsibly.

The criticism adds to the growing political exchanges between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Osun and the opposition APC ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, the Osun State Government had not officially responded to the allegations raised by the opposition party regarding the contract awards.