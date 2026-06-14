Nigeria bleeding from insecurity, CAN declares on “Black Sunday”

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday lamented the escalating wave of insecurity across the country, declaring that Nigeria is “bleeding” from the effects of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced countless communities.

The association made the declaration as Christians across the country observed a nationwide “Black Sunday” in memory of victims of insecurity and in solidarity with families and communities devastated by violence.

In a message to Christians, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the Church could no longer remain silent in the face of persistent attacks on innocent Nigerians, stressing that the country was passing through one of its most difficult periods.

“Today, we are not only mourning; we are speaking with one voice. Our nation is bleeding, and the Church cannot remain silent while innocent lives are lost and families live in fear,” he said.

He said the “Black Sunday” was dedicated to honouring the countless victims of insecurity, including men, women, children, clergy, farmers, students and entire communities whose lives have been shattered by violence, terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

CAN noted that the period of mourning coincided with the June 12 Democracy Day celebration, stressing that the ideals of democracy are rooted in the sanctity of human life, justice, the rule of law and the protection of citizens.

The association argued that there could be no better way to honour the sacrifices that birthed Nigeria’s democracy than by ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. “The quest for security is not separate from the democratic journey; it is central to its success and sustainability,” the statement said.

The CAN president reaffirmed the Christian belief in the sanctity of human life and expressed solidarity with bereaved families, displaced persons, victims of attacks and traumatised communities across the country.

The association also offered prayers for divine comfort, healing and justice for those affected by the nation’s security challenges.

CAN called on the federal government, state governments and other relevant authorities to take urgent, decisive and sustained measures to secure lives and property, insisting that the protection of citizens remains the foremost responsibility of government.

“The protection of citizens is a sacred responsibility entrusted to those in authority and must be treated with the utmost seriousness,” the association stated.

The Christian body also commended the House of Representatives for passing the Community and State Policing Bill on June 11, 2026, describing the move as a significant step toward strengthening grassroots security architecture and improving community participation in efforts to safeguard lives and property.

While expressing hope that the Senate would complete legislative action on the proposal, CAN said the initiative could help enhance local security responses and address emerging threats more effectively.

The association further urged churches, Christian schools, hospitals, mission institutions and other faith-based organisations to adopt proactive security measures to protect worshippers, students, workers and facilities.

It called for increased security awareness, emergency preparedness, collaboration with local security networks and greater vigilance in view of prevailing threats across the country.

“While we trust in God’s protection, we must also exercise wisdom and prudence in protecting those under our care,” the CAN president said.

CAN urged Christians to remain united, continue praying for the nation and support victims of violence, while refusing to surrender to fear.

The association also prayed for President Bola Tinubu and other leaders, asking God to grant them wisdom, courage and determination to confront the country’s security challenges and restore peace and stability across Nigeria.