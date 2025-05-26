From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the office of the Surveyor-General of Bayelsa State have declared their readiness to support the proposed Niger Delta summit being organised by the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) slated for July 6th- 8th, 2025.

Also indicating interest is the former Chairman Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Gender matters and now, Commissioner in the State local Government Service Commission, Mrs Iwowari Gold, who accepted her nomination and appointment as a patron of the AWAGBV and pledged to lead the Association in their school sensitization campaigns Against human trafficking and Gender Based violence.

The members of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV), led by the President, Dr. Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, during the three separate visits to the State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Gold, and the Surveyor-General of the State, Mrs. Margaret Geku, advocated for a stronger partnership in the ongoing fight against human trafficking, child abuse, and gender-based violence.

Dr Goddy – Harry and her team of women leaders seized the opportunity to unveil the proposed theme of the Summit: ‘Raising Teenage Ambassadors Against Human Traffickers and Violators of Domestic Violence’.

She noted that the summit will be a major highlight in the fight against Gender based violence and prepared a blue print for the AWAGBV five -year strategic plan of education, detection and empowerment of the girl child and women.

The State Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs. Abieyuwa Ikhidero, while appreciating the efforts of the AWAGBV, emphasized NAPTIP’s openness to collaborate with credible organizations committed to the protection of vulnerable individuals.

At the office of the first female Surveyor-General of Bayelsa State, Surv. Geku, the AWAGBV team congratulated her on her emergence as Surveyor-General and commended her for making Bayelsa women proud in a male-dominated field.

Surveyor Geku, in her remarks, commended the Coalition of Women in their fight against Gender based violence, saying their uniqueness and ingenuity make the campaign against human trafficking and Gender based violence a worthy cause.