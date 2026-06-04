Tinubu has lost control of Nigeria’s insecurity, says Baba-Ahmed

By Lawrence Agbo

National Leader of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has accused President Bola Tinubu of failing to stem Nigeria’s deepening security crisis, warning that the country is drifting into a dangerous era where no community is immune from violence.

Speaking during an appearance on ARISE News, Baba-Ahmed argued that kidnappings, attacks on communities and other violent crimes have spread across the country with little indication that the situation is improving.

“President Tinubu has no handle on escalating violence every part of Nigeria is now vulnerable to insecurity,” he said.

According to him, the growing frequency of abductions, including those involving schoolchildren, highlights what he described as a collapse in the government’s ability to guarantee the safety of citizens.

“In a civilised democracy, President Tinubu’s record on insecurity would have cost him his seat a long time ago,” Baba-Ahmed said, while maintaining that the administration has failed to demonstrate effective control over the situation.

The PRP leader expressed concern that repeated incidents of violence have become routine, accusing those around the president of downplaying the severity of the crisis instead of confronting it head-on.

He argued that the government has fallen short of its fundamental obligation to protect lives and property, stressing that citizens continue to bear the consequences of rising insecurity.

Baba-Ahmed further warned that the security environment could deteriorate even further if decisive action is not taken, saying Nigerians may face heightened threats in the months ahead.

“We are in trouble. We haven’t been safe under him and we are likely to be even more exposed to criminality between now and the elections,” he stated.

Defending the PRP’s position that Tinubu should step aside, Baba-Ahmed said the call was driven by concern over the state of the nation rather than political calculations.

He argued that public frustration is mounting and could eventually shape voter behaviour if the administration fails to reverse the trend of escalating violence.

The former presidential adviser maintained that Nigeria is confronting one of its most serious governance challenges in recent years, adding that continued inaction would only deepen public distrust and worsen the country’s security outlook.

He urged the government to treat insecurity as a national emergency, warning that Nigerians are becoming increasingly impatient with explanations that do not translate into visible improvements in their safety and well-being.