It’s hard to succeed in music industry without a clique — CDQ

Popular rapper CDQ claims that strong cabals and gangs control Nigeria’s music industry.

In a recent interview with content creator JBrandy, the ‘Nowo Soke’ singer also stated that it is difficult for artists who do not belong to a gang or cult group to flourish in the music industry.

He claimed artists who made it in the music industry without engaging with a gang or cult organization were fortunate.

“The music industry has turned to a game of belonging to a particular caucus, gang or cult before anyone could actually help you.

“So, if you are able to achieve success in the music industry without associating with any cabal or cult group, you should be grateful to God,” he said.

CDQ added, “If you don’t belong to a particular cult group, you might probably spend a lot of money and not see anything in return,”

The rapper called on artists, record label executives and other stakeholders in the music industry to change the trend of associating gangsterism with music business.