From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Management of Gbarian Generation Company Limited, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), stated that their facilities generates the needed regular power supply to the National grid and beyond with the generation of 112.5 MW of electricity using 25 metric tons of flared gas per hour.

According to it, the National Grid can only accommodate less than 60 megawatts from the 112.5 MW the company generates, and the residual is given to host communities and for internal use.

The site manager, Gbarian Generation Company Limited, Engr. Rapheal Emarievwe disclosed this during the industrial visit by members of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Bayelsa Chapter, led by Chairman Engr Amalate Ann Obuebite, Ph.D FNSE.

According to him the process includes the efficient use of methane gas obtained from nearby Shell facilities and lots more.

The visit by members of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Bayelsa Chapter, organized as an enlightenment tour, includes engineering graduate members and undergraduate engineering students.

Engr. Rapheal Emarievwe and a team of site engineers at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Gbarian, took APWEN members through the process include the efficient use of methane gas obtained from nearby Shell facilities to generate electricity and lots more.

Emarievwe further explained that the plant’s operations include, but are not limited to

Gas metering and pressure/temperature detection, Pig launchers and receivers for pipeline maintenance (flushing out debris from the gas supplying pipes and the efficient use of methane gas obtained from a nearby Shell facility.

In her remarks, the Chairman of APWEN in Bayelsa, Engr Ann Obuebite, commended the site engineers for the enlightening visit and assured them that the association will continue to enhance the study and practice of engineering among women and girls through such industrial visits.