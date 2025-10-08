Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will, within the month launch an enhanced and upgraded system for the processing of driver’s licences and vehicle number plates to ensure effective and efficient service delivery nationwide.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, made this known in Abuja while addressing staff and stakeholders during the 2025 Customer Service Week celebration of the Corps.

Mohammed said that the new system would significantly reduce waiting time, ensure faster processing, and improve data integrity, adding that the initiative was part of broader efforts to modernise FRSC operations through technology.

He said the FRSC recognised the invaluable trust and loyalty of its customers, describing them as critical partners in the Corps’ collective achievements in road safety administration across the country.

“For every challenge solved, opportunities seized and milestones recorded, it’s made possible by the trust and loyalty of our customers.”

The Corps Marshal thanked both FRSC personnel and customers for their cooperation and commitment.

He assured them that the Corps would continue to advocate for effective legislation, policy implementation and sustained enforcement.

This, he said, would be to reduce road crashes, fatalities and injuries nationwide.

He expressed concern over the challenges recently experienced by applicants in processing and obtaining driver’s licences and vehicle number plates.

He emphasised that the Corps was aware of the delays and difficulties faced nationwide.

“We want to also apologise to our team and customers for the delay and difficulty experienced over a period of time in processing and obtaining driver’s licence and number plate.

“I want to assure them that we are upscaling and upgrading the technology and system infrastructure of these two products.

“By the grace of God, within this month, we are launching an enhanced system to improve service delivery and efficiency,” he added.

The Corps Marshal appealed to motorists and all road users to continue to obey traffic rules and regulations, emphasising that adherence remains the foundation of safety on the roads.

“We want to tell our teaming motorists and road users that they should continue to abide by road traffic rules and regulations so that we have safety first, safety always and safety forever,” Mohammed said.

Customer Service Week is celebrated annually to recognise the importance of customer satisfaction and honour the contributions of service providers and consumers across sectors.