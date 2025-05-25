From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has begun the opening and clearing of canals to prevent severe flooding in the state.

The Federal Government had listed several states, including Bayelsa, to be impacted seriously by flooding in 2025.

As part of efforts to mitigate the effects of flooding, the state government, through the Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control, has commenced the clearing of the canals.

The Director-General of the agency, Surv Wilson Omuso, disclosed that clearing and cleanup began in Goodnews Street and the Agbura second bridge axis, with more equipment already mobilized to other locations to commence work.

According to him, by the Directorate’s schedule, the clearing of the downstream canals, comprising three major canals, would be concluded before proceeding to the upstream canals.

The Director General added that while making observations and studies through geospatial means, the Directorate discovered that the downstream was made up of the three major canals, which collect flood water from all other channels and let it into creeks and the sea in the State.

Omuso explained that water usually flows forcefully from the upstream to the downstream, pointing out that desilting the downstream canals first was necessary to allow free flow of water without obstruction, thereby preventing damage.

On the Epie Creek, he stated that the creek was deeper than normal canals and required more sophisticated machines capable of reaching the depth.

Omuso, however, assured that the government was making frantic efforts to acquire the proper equipment to desilt the creek, adding that there are also plans to desilt the Kolo and Taylor Creeks.

Commenting on structures blocking canals, the Director General said the team was taking note of them and would report to the Government for appropriate action to ensure a successful exercise.

He said that the state Government is committed to mitigating flooding in the State, stressing that all canals would be cleared to save residents from the devastating impact of flooding.

On his part, the Secretary of the Directorate, Mr. Daniel Tenemeni, advised residents to desist from dumping refuse into the water channels, warning that such an act, which he warned could lead to a blockade and flooding.