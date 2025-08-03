From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has extended hearty congratulations to the D’Tigress National Basketball Team for advancing to the finals of this year’s FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Tournament held in Côte d’Ivoire.

In a congratulatory message, the First Lady praised the team’s impressive decade-long unbeaten run, highlighting their commitment, dedication, hard work, and love for basketball. “Your 10-year unbeaten run is commendable, as it shows your commitment, dedication, hard work, and love for the game,” she said.

Describing the team as true inspirations, especially to girls and women across Nigeria, she said, “You are true inspirations and pride to girls and women in general. Thank you for keeping the Nigerian flag flying.”

She prayed for continued success in the final, urging them to remain determined. “I pray that as you step out for the final match, God will crown your efforts and grant you great success. We all await your arrival, with the trophy again.”

The First Lady concluded her message with a heartfelt blessing: “God bless the D’Tigress National Basketball team. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

D’Tigress have been a dominant force throughout the tournament, showcasing their trademark teamwork and resilience. In the quarterfinals, they overpowered Cameroon with a commanding 83–47 victory, extending their unbeaten Afrobasket record and securing their place in the semifinals.

In an electrifying semifinal showdown, Nigeria faced their long-time rivals, Senegal. The match was intensely contested, with the D’Tigress edging out the Senegalese side 75–68 to book their place in the championship game.

After leading narrowly at halftime, Nigeria fell behind in the third quarter but executed a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback. Ezinne Kalu led the team with 19 points, supported by Promise Amukamara and captain Amy Okonkwo.

Their defensive grit and offensive precision in the final minutes proved decisive as they sealed their 28th consecutive Afrobasket victory, a run stretching back to 2015.