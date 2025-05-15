By John Ogunsemore

The Ifako Ijaiye General Hospital in Lagos was on Thursday engulfed by fire.

It was learnt that the minor fire incident occurred in a nursing room on the second floor of the main three-storey building of the hospital located on Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said the fire incident which was reported at 3:20 pm was quickly brought under control, preventing significant damage to the busy healthcare facility.

Adeseye disclosed that no casualty was recorded in the incident as the fire was contained to the room where it originated.

“Normal operations have resumed and medical services to the public continue uninterrupted,” the fire chief stated.

Adeseye noted that an investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced.