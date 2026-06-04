From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

One farmer was reportedly killed when armed men attacked Dyan community in Rim village, Riyom Local Government Plateau State.

The incident occurred as another group of armed men destroyed about five hectares of nearly harvested cabbage and carrot farms in Gassa community, Ropp District, Barkin Ladi LG, on Tuesday.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the incidents in a statement, identified the deceased as 52-year-old Joshua Bulus.

Tengwong lamented what he described as the continued killing and harassment of defenceless residents, particularly women, in the affected communities.

He cited the recent assault and sexual harassment of women returning from farms in Ganawuri District, attacks on farmers in Gassa and livestock rustling incidents in Tahoss, Riyom LG.

According to him, the incidents further exposed the worsening security situation in Plateau State and across the country.

The statement read:“The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), under the leadership of Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, condemns the continued killings, attacks, destruction of farmlands, sexual harassment of women and cattle rustling across communities in Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

“The latest incident is the killing of 52-year-old Joshua Bulus of Dyan community in Rim village, Riyom LGA, who was attacked and killed yesterday evening by armed Fulani terrorists reportedly grazing cattle a few metres away from the community.”

He said the attackers fled immediately after the incident.

“Also disturbing is the overnight destruction of nearly harvested cabbage and carrot farms covering about five hectares in Gassa community of Ropp District, Barkin Ladi LGA.

“These attacks came barely two days after eight persons were killed and seven others critically injured in Gwom-Ajang village of Foron District, despite recent assurances and directives by the Plateau State Governor following his visits to attacked communities in Barkin Ladi and Bassa LGAs.

“BYM notes with deep concern that for over two decades, terrorists have continued to operate across Plateau State with little resistance, while innocent citizens remain exposed to killings, intimidation, attacks on farms and harassment on rural roads.

“The recent assault and sexual harassment of women returning from farms in Ganawuri District, the attack on Mr Bot Yakubu in Gassa and the rustling of livestock belonging to Mr Iliya Dongo in Tahoss further expose the worsening security situation in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“Repeated assurances by government authorities have yet to produce meaningful results, as communities continue to experience fear, displacement and destruction of livelihoods.

“BYM therefore calls on security agencies and governments at all levels to move beyond routine condemnations and demonstrate genuine commitment towards ending the cycle of violence and protecting vulnerable communities.

“The association stands in solidarity with all victims and urges residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding while supporting lawful efforts aimed at restoring peace and security.”

Main fixes made: tightened leads, corrected punctuation and tense consistency, reduced repetition, improved transitions, standardised titles, and cleaned up attribution.