Edo NDLEA arrests 47 suspects with 541kg drugs

By Christopher Oji

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, has arrested 47 suspected drug traffickers with a seizure of 541.47 kilograms of narcotic drugs.

The NDLEA said this arrest was in line with its ongoing war against drug trafficking and abuse. Commander of Narcotics,Dr. Mitchell Ofoyeju, who is the Edo State Commander, made the disclosure while presenting the May 2026 monthly progress score sheet for the command.

The commander revealed that the arrests comprised 25 males and 22 females nabbed during intelligence-led operations at various drug flashpoints across the state. A breakdown of the seizures showed that Cannabis sativa dominated the haul, with 540.6253 kg. Other substances seized included 0.2701 kg of psychotropic substances, including tramadol, Swinol, diazepam, and Rohypnol; 0.1415 kg of methamphetamine; and 1.4 litres of codeine syrup.

The Commander said the Command’s legal unit recorded three convictions in court as five new cases were charged, while 94 cases are pending at the Federal High Court in Benin City.

“In the area of drug demand reduction, the command counselled 31 clients comprising 24 males and 7 females. All have been released to their families, while eight others are currently undergoing rehabilitation. The unit also carried out five sensitisation programmes during the month. These include the Benn City Teens and Youth Invasion programme, where the commander spoke on the topic Drug Abuse Among Youth: Causes, Effects and Preventive Measures.

“Some of the suspects arrested are: Lucky Omen, 38; Joseph Osin, 53; Prince Aniete, 22; and Esther Okes (female), 48, caught at drug hotspots in Ekpoma town, Esan West Local Government . Various quantities of illicit substances were recovered from them. The most significant seizure came from Lucky Omen, from whom a giant bag of cannabis sativa weighing 27.3kg was recovered. Joseph Osin was found with 743 grams of Cannabis sativa. Prince Aniete was caught with 373 grams of Loud, 11 grams of Tramadol, and 3 grams of Swinol. Esther Okes was found in possession of 194 grams of Cannabis sativa.

“In a similar operation, officers raided drug hotspots within Auchi town, Etsako West LG of the state. The raid led to the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers: Abdulmalik Sunday, 30, and Abayomi Precious, 29. Items recovered from Abayomi Precious include: 238 grams of Loud, 3 grams of Colorado, 22 grams of Tramadol (100mg), 23 grams of Swinol, and 2 grams of Rohypnol. Abdulmalik Sunday was found with 18 grams of Loud, 58 grams of Colorado, 14 grams of Tramadol, 5 grams of Swinol, and 53 grams of methamphetamine.

Ofoyeju, commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism. He stated that the arrests and seizures demonstrate the Command’s commitment to ridding the state of illicit drugs.

“These operations are a clear message to drug traffickers that Edo State is not a safe haven for their illegal trade. We will continue to intensify our raids and intelligence-led operations to apprehend those involved in the distribution and sales of narcotics,” Dr Ofoyeju assured.

He added that investigations have commenced into the cases of the arrested suspects and that they will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

He also called on members of the public, families and institutions to continue providing useful information to the agency in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.