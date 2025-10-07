Tasks commission on transparency, inclusive growth

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal Government on Tuesday formally unveiled the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) Policy Roadmap in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, with a charge to the commission’s board and management to ensure transparency, synergy, and equitable development across the region.

Speaking at the maiden Policy Review Workshop held at Taal Conference Hotel, Lafia, the Minister for Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, said the roadmap was not just a technical document but a “bold statement of intent” in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome you all to this historic occasion which is the official launch of the development roadmap of the North Central Development Commission,” Momoh said. “This roadmap is more than a technical document — it is a bold statement of intent that aligns fully with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to reposition Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth, shared prosperity, and inclusive development.”

The minister commended the Nasarawa State Government for its support, describing the workshop as the first official visit of the Ministry of Regional Development to a Development Commission outside Abuja.

“I must appreciate the government and people of Nasarawa State for what they have done so far. This is the very first time, as a ministry supervising development commissions, that we are moving out of Abuja to see what is happening on the ground,” he stated.

Momoh stressed the importance of unity between the board and management of the commission, warning that internal conflicts could jeopardise progress.

“From time to time, I have emphasised the need for the board and management to work harmoniously. Once you begin to fight yourselves, your stay in office will be short-lived,” he cautioned.

He urged the NCDC to ensure that its roadmap is effectively implemented, noting that development plans must translate into measurable actions.

“Roadmaps alone will not change reality,” he said. “Implementation is very key. You must come up with a master plan that specifies what each state is lacking, how it will be addressed, and how resources can be sourced to execute projects.”

The minister further warned against concentrating projects in a few areas, calling for fairness and inclusivity in the commission’s operations.

“You don’t have to go and concentrate your projects in one locality. The money for the North Central Development Commission is meant for the entire North Central region,” Momoh emphasised. “As you are doing for your people, remember that other communities deserve similar attention to make progress together.”

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the commission:

“Once you are doing the right thing, you have our full support. It is only when you deviate that we can draw you back,” he noted.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Regional Development, H.E. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, commended the NCDC for convening the policy review workshop, describing it as “timely and strategic.”

“This workshop comes at a very critical moment,” Maigari said. “The challenges of rapid urbanisation, security concerns, climate change, youth unemployment, and infrastructure gaps require policies that are clear, actionable, and measurable.”

He urged participants to focus on five key anchors: policy coherence, performance management, local content, partnership and financing, and sustainability in order to translate plans into tangible results.

“I encourage you to integrate data baselines, costings, and milestones supported by a strong monitoring and evaluation framework that rewards results and allows for quick course correction,” he said.

Maigari tasked the commission to produce a communiqué and a 100-day implementation plan at the end of the workshop, outlining top priorities, timelines, and success indicators.

“Let us also publish a simple citizen scorecard to strengthen transparency and build trust,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of the NCDC, Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, said the workshop marked a significant milestone in the commission’s efforts to lay a strong operational foundation.

“This retreat marks a significant step in our preparatory activities towards the full take-off of the Commission,” Tsenyil said. “Through the support and partnership of SPRING, this retreat offers us a unique opportunity to carefully examine our draft policy roadmap, strengthen its provisions, and generate concrete inputs that will sharpen our focus in delivering on the mandate of the Commission.”

He noted that since the inauguration of the board in August 2025, the commission had made progress in establishing operational structures, forming committees, and engaging with key stakeholders.

“Just last month, we officially took over our headquarters complex here in Lafia, generously donated and equipped by the Government of Nasarawa State,” he revealed. “We remain profoundly grateful to Governor Abdullahi Sule for this demonstration of commitment.”

Dr. Tsenyil expressed optimism that the deliberations would produce a strong, actionable roadmap for the North Central region.

“At the end of this retreat, we expect to not only produce an enriched and actionable roadmap document, but also issue a communiqué highlighting key resolutions that will set the Commission on the path of purposeful implementation,” he stated.

Declaring the workshop open, Governor Abdullahi Sule, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, lauded the Federal Government for choosing Nasarawa as the headquarters of the NCDC and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting the commission’s vision.

“We appreciate the Federal Government for choosing Nasarawa State as the headquarters of the NCDC,” Akabe said. “The state is fully committed to partnering with the commission for the benefit of our people.”

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the NCDC board, assuring that the state government would collaborate closely with it to achieve its mandate.

“I am confident that the board will do justice to their appointment, and we are ready to work closely with them,” the deputy governor said before declaring the workshop open.

