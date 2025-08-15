As Over 34,000 workers now have official emails

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to fully digitising all essential civil service operations by December 31, 2025, in a bold move to boost efficiency, transparency, and ease of access to public services.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Didi Walson-Jack, disclosed these plans during the maiden Quarterly Stakeholders and Citizens Engagement Forum held on Friday in Abuja.

Addressing attendees at the event themed “Strengthening Civil Service Delivery Through Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement,” Walson-Jack provided an in-depth overview of ongoing reforms, highlighting the transformational potential of digitalisation in tackling persistent bureaucratic delays and administrative inefficiencies.

“Government processes have long been hampered by bottlenecks and lost files, frustrating both staff and citizens alike,” she explained. “By harnessing technology, we aim to eliminate these hurdles, enabling seamless online access to services and secure communication within the civil service.”

A significant milestone already achieved, the Head of Service revealed, is the issuance of official government email addresses to over 34,000 federal civil servants nationwide. “This development alone has revolutionised internal communications, ensuring that messages are delivered securely and promptly,” she stated.

Further underpinning the digital drive is the migration of governmental records and services to the OneGov Cloud platform, powered by Galaxy Backbone and implemented under the Nigeria First Initiative. Walson-Jack emphasized,

“Transitioning to the OneGov cloud enhances data security, facilitates interoperability, and fosters a unified digital environment across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).”

Central to the reform toolkit is ServiceWise GPT, an AI-powered application designed to streamline work processes for civil servants. “We urge those yet to adopt ServiceWise GPT to do so immediately,” Walson-Jack implored. “This digital assistant is not just a tool—it’s a game-changer in how we conduct our day-to-day activities.”

The forum also served as a platform to announce the results of the 2025 Civil Service Innovation Challenge. “This competition unearthed groundbreaking ideas from across our workforce, many from junior officers who are often unheard,” the HoCSF revealed. “Building on this success, we will soon launch a Ministerial Innovation Challenge across all MDAs, ensuring that innovation thrives at every level.”

Beyond technology, employee welfare remains a priority. Walson-Jack disclosed plans to introduce eco-friendly electric buses aimed at improving the often challenging commute for civil servants. Additionally, ongoing collaborations with the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) seek to streamline pension processing and enhance healthcare services for retired staff.

“A motivated and well-cared-for workforce is the backbone of excellent service delivery,” she noted. “Our reforms are not only about systems but also about people—their needs, rights, and aspirations.”

In a candid reflection, the Head of Service stressed the importance of public trust and transparency. “We are transforming the civil service culture by opening our doors, listening carefully, and working hand-in-hand with citizens and stakeholders to rebuild confidence in government institutions.”

She praised the role of media and civil society organizations in promoting accountability and encouraged their continued constructive engagement. “Your vigilance and feedback are invaluable as we journey through this transformation,” she added.

Among other key initiatives highlighted was the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), which integrates AI training and leadership development under the “One Knowledge” program. A new performance management system mandating civil servants sign performance contracts was also unveiled. Furthermore, a comprehensive personnel audit and skills gap analysis are scheduled to commence in August.

“With FCSSIP25 concluding at year-end, preparations are underway for a successor plan that will incorporate the voices of all stakeholders to further modernize the civil service,” Walson-Jack stated.

Concluding with a call to action, she underscored the government’s firm belief in digital tools as a pathway to renewed efficiency and integrity. “The future of civil service delivery is undoubtedly digital,” she said. “Nigerians are beginning to believe in the civil service again, and this trust must be nurtured through ongoing transparency and accountability. We invite you to monitor our progress and hold us accountable.”