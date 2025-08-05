Made Kuti, the grandson of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, says his grandfather was celebrated more internationally than in his country.

Made, an accomplished Afrobeat star, said this in a recent interview, recalling how Fela struggled as a result of the weight of the family name because Nigerians saw them as controversial.

“If you look further back during Fela’s lifetime, he was appreciated locally less than internationally,” he said.

Speaking further, Made recounted how his father, Femi Kuti, revealed how he couldn’t date girls because being a Kuti was a major red flag.

“I remember my dad telling us about how he couldn’t even date girls because the fact that he was a Kuti was a major red flag. They looked down on him because at the time, Fela was not seen as someone who was financially successful,” Made added.